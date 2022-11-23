WBTV Helicopter Pilot From Baltimore Called 'Hero' Following Fatal Crash

The helicopter pilot who was killed in a crash in North Carolina is being praised for his heroics in the last moments of his life.

ENG Pilot Chip Tayag, of Timonium, Maryland, who worked for the Total Traffic & Weather Network, was killed along with meteorologist Jason Myers after crashing in the Charlotte area on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to officials and his network.

According to reports, witnesses said that Tayag went down a hero, helping to navigate the crash away from a busy I-77 that was loaded with motorists at around noon on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero on social media, saying that “witnesses indicated that the pilot made diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.

“Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in the incident.”

Jennings called it a ”tragic day in Charlotte,” stating that is the antithesis of how one should feel approaching the holiday season.

“As we’re entering into the holiday season, there are now two community members that won’t be home spending time with their families,” he said. “This is a devastating loss and my thoughts and prayers are with their families and our entire community.”

Tayag had been a pilot for more than 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, including some high-profile flights. He celebrated his three-year wedding anniversary over the summer, according to social media.

