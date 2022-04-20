People 'Would Do Anything' To Bring Back Essex Homicide Victim Bradnya Henson

Bradnya Henson's love for her child was apparent. Her Facebook biography reads, "If it's not about my son I could care less. It's his world I live in it."

So when news broke of her death last week, people flooded social media with tributes to the beloved mother from Baltimore County.

"Rest easy Bradyna Henson," one Facebook user wrote. "It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you but many many many years of knowing you. I’m praying for your son and your family."

Officers found Henson, 33, dead inside her Essex home, around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore County Police said. Police said Henson showed signs of apparent trauma.

Her suspected killer, 29-year-old Tavon Howard, was arrested in Baltimore on Friday, April 15 after leading a police chase through the city. Howard is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge, police said.

Those who knew Henson remembered her kind-hearted nature and impactful presence, even those who were not in constant communication with her.

"We weren't close, but we were always cordial to one another growing up when we saw each other outside or crossing each other's paths," another Facebook user wrote. "Even with the few messages we shared, it was nothing but kindness, laughter, and realness."

"i would do anything to bring you back," another user wrote. "i love you 4ever Bradyna Henson 🥺 you mean the world to me and our family."

Services for Henson will be held over the weekend, according to an obituary from Echovita. The investigation into her death is still ongoing.

