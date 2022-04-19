Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Essex Homicide Suspect Arrested After Police Chase Through Baltimore: Police

David Cifarelli
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Baltimore County after leading a police chase into Baltimore City last week, authorities said. 

Police were trying to arrest Tavon Howard as he was driving along South Conkling Street around 1:39 p.m. on Friday, April 15, Baltimore County Police said. 

Howard was wanted in connection with a recent homicide where 33-year-old Bradyna Henson was found dead inside her Essex home. 

When police tried to arrest Howard, he refused and fled the scene. He was later arrested after leading a police chase to the intersection of Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue. 

Howard is now being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge. 

