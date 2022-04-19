Essex Homicide Suspect Arrested After Police Chase Through Baltimore: Police

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Baltimore County after leading a police chase into Baltimore City last week, authorities said.

Police were trying to arrest Tavon Howard as he was driving along South Conkling Street around 1:39 p.m. on Friday, April 15, Baltimore County Police said.

Howard was wanted in connection with a recent homicide where 33-year-old Bradyna Henson was found dead inside her Essex home.

When police tried to arrest Howard, he refused and fled the scene. He was later arrested after leading a police chase to the intersection of Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue.

Howard is now being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

