Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Obituaries

Funeral Arrangements Set For Teen Reportedly Shot Over Gatorade Bottle In West Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
NyKayla Strawder
NyKayla Strawder Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The family of the teenage girl that was killed by a 9-year-old boy who the state says is too young to charge, said their daughter was killed over a bottle of Gatorade, reports the New York Post.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, NyKayla Strawder, 15, was shot in the head by the boy on her front porch in the 600 block of Linnard Street, Saturday, Aug. 6. Her family says the young gunman had a dispute with Strawder's 11 year old brother, and came to settle it with a gun. When NyKayla opened the door, the plan allegedly changed, continued the New York Post.

NyKayla allegedly told the 9-year-old that her brother was not going to come out to play when the child took her Gatorade. When NyKayla asked for it back, he shot her in the head, continues the outlet. Police say the age of the gunman prevents the state from charging him. 

The family has set up a GoFundMe to for support after the incident.

Funeral arrangements have also been set, with a viewing scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore City and a funeral at10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at True Christian Faith Temple.

To read the full story on the New York Post, click here.

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.