Funeral Arrangements Set For Teen Reportedly Shot Over Gatorade Bottle In West Baltimore

The family of the teenage girl that was killed by a 9-year-old boy who the state says is too young to charge, said their daughter was killed over a bottle of Gatorade, reports the New York Post.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, NyKayla Strawder, 15, was shot in the head by the boy on her front porch in the 600 block of Linnard Street, Saturday, Aug. 6. Her family says the young gunman had a dispute with Strawder's 11 year old brother, and came to settle it with a gun. When NyKayla opened the door, the plan allegedly changed, continued the New York Post.

NyKayla allegedly told the 9-year-old that her brother was not going to come out to play when the child took her Gatorade. When NyKayla asked for it back, he shot her in the head, continues the outlet. Police say the age of the gunman prevents the state from charging him.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to for support after the incident.

Funeral arrangements have also been set, with a viewing scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Wylie Funeral Home in Baltimore City and a funeral at10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at True Christian Faith Temple.

