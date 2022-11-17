Baltimore's Kailah Marie Allen Dies At 25

A fundraiser has been launched after the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore woman.

Kailah Marie Allen passed away on Friday, Nov. 11 after "fighting inner battles". A GoFundMe was launched to help support her family and lay her to rest.

Money from the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs to help alleviate struggles faced by Kailah's family after her sudden death.

"If you could find it in your heart to help lay Kailah to rest by donating, my Aunt would truly appreciate it", announced Susan Mayfield and Cyndi Heinecke. "Any amount is helpful during this time of need- especially right before the holidays. On behalf of our entire family - thank you all in advance and above all else please keep my family in your prayers".

Services will be held for Kailah on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc. located at 3631 Falls Road in Baltimore.

To access Kailah's GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.