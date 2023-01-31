Woman Fought For Life For Days After Being Struck By Car In Baltimore, Suspect Still At Large

Baltimore police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman last week, authorities say.

Jessica Marie Tiller was reportedly struck by the vehicle around 8:41 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 25, in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators say that Tiller was struck on the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street while crossing.

Police determined that Tiller was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on North Avenue by what police believe is a 2019-2023 black Hyundai Sonata.

Tiller was rushed to Shock Trauma by medics due to the severity of her injuries and tragically passed away on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to please call Crash Team Investigators at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911.

