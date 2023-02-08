Unknown Man Found Laying In Baltimore Street Dies From Injuries

A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim of the incident died at a nearby hospital, officials say.

The unknown victim was found laying in the road around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Baltimore police.

Medics arrived to the scene in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road and rushed the unidentified man to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview.

A 24-year-old suspect was still at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody to be interviewed.

The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call detectives.

