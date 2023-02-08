Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Unknown Man Found Laying In Baltimore Street Dies From Injuries

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Johns Hopkins Bayview
Johns Hopkins Bayview Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim of the incident died at a nearby hospital, officials say.

The unknown victim was found laying in the road around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Baltimore police.

Medics arrived to the scene in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road and rushed the unidentified man to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview.

A 24-year-old suspect was still at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody to be interviewed.

The victim died a short time later at the hospital. 

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call detectives.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.