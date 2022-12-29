Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO

With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera.

The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.

"Another box of dog poop for this winner. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year", the neighbor posted to the Neighbors by Ring app.

The video received dozens of reactions and praises from community members, with some suggesting they all come together and join in on the prank to deter the package-stealing Grinches.

In an effort to help prevent package theft, always keep an eye out for the time frame in which packages are expected to be delivered to bring packages inside as soon as possible.

