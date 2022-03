Maryland State lawmakers have passed a measure to suspend a fuel tax in the state for 30 days, WJZ reports.

If passed by Gov. Larry Hogan, the bill would suspect the collection of the tax — $0.36 per gallon, as gas prices hit record highs.

Hogan could sign the bill as early as Friday, Mar. 18, the outlet reports.

Click here to read the full story from WJZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.