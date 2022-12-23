Superstar With Down Syndrome Joins Baltimore Ravens At Christmas Eve Game

A lucky Special Olympian's holiday season will be even more joyous after being invited to join the Baltimore Ravens on the field after being selected by students at Loyola University.

Stormie Zanfordino, 16, is a Brandywine Special Olympian with Down Syndrome. Stormie loves all sports, but especially football, the Baltimore Ravens, and his favorite player, Lamar Jackson, according to Dream On 3.

Stormie was chosen by Loyola students as the recipient of the sports "Dream Experience", which is a part of a program linked to national nonprofit, Dream On 3. The organization makes sports dreams a reality for children and adults living with life-altering conditions.

Stormie will live his dream of going to a Ravens game on Christmas Eve as the Ravens take on the Atlanta Falcons. Stormie's family will join him as VIP attendees, getting the chance to experience time on the field where he can get the true player's experience.

Stormie was referred to the Loyola Collegiate Dream Team and Dream On 3 by Gigi's Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center located in Annapolis, MD. To learn more about Dream On 3, click here.

