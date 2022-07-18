Contact Us
'Street Car Racing Anarchists' Take Over As Baltimore FOP Criticize City Leaders

Annie DeVoe
4200 block of Boston Street where incident took place
4200 block of Boston Street where incident took place Photo Credit: Google Maps

An estimated 300 vehicles took over a Baltimore parking lot and street as "anarchists" taunted police during a street race, authorities say. 

The chaos began around midnight on Saturday, July 16, in the 4200 block of Boston Street as the street racers blocked off all traffic to the roadway while harassing or assaulting any police officer who tried to intervene, according to Baltimore's Fraternal Order of Police.

Police officers on the scene were hit with bottles and rocks, with one officer suffering from cornea damage after being struck with a laser beam directly to the eye, officials said.

Despite numerous calls for backup, the incident lasted for over an hour, prompting the Baltimore FOP to call for better action from Baltimore's leaders. 

"This is being allowed to happen because of weak leadership and ineffective policies at the top of City Hall and the Baltimore Police Department. All of you have heard the Mayor and Police Commissioner echo the State's Attorney's coddling stance on everything from low-level crimes to murder. This is why the city is out of control", said President of the FOP, Mike Mancuso.

Manusco continued on to suggest that the city needs upwards of 600 more officers to control the crime in the city.

