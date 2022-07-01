Contact Us
Snow Day: School Closures, Delays In Maryland

School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

The winter weather that hit Maryland overnight has created several school closures and delays.

The following list was obtained from CBS Baltimore:

School Closures

  • Allegany County Public Schools
  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
  • Arlington Baptist School
  • Baltimore City Public Schools
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
  • Boys’ Latin School
  • Caroline County Public Schools
  • Carroll County Public Schools
  • Carroll Christian School
  • Cathedral Christian Academy
  • Cecil County Public Schools
  • Charles County Public Schools
  • Dorchester County Public Schools
  • Elvaton Christian Academy
  • Gilman School
  • Glenelg Country School
  • Greenspring Montessori School
  • Harford County Public Schools
  • Harford Day School
  • Howard County Public Schools
  • Immaculate Heart of Mary School
  • Kent County Public Schools
  • The Mandala School
  • Maryland School for the Deaf
  • Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Mount Airy Christian Academy (Elementary)
  • Mount Zion Baptist Christian School
  • New Covenant Christian School
  • Perry Hall Christian School (Virtual Only)
  • Queen Anne’s County Schools
  • Rock Church Academy
  • Roland Park Country School
  • School of the Cathedral
  • Somerset County Public Schools
  • Springdale Preparatory School
  • St. Paul’s School Brooklandville
  • Talbot County Schools
  • Washington County Public Schools
  • Worcester County Public Schools
  • Delays
  • Cambridge School (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
  • Frederick County Schools (Two Hour Delay)
  • Grace Classical Academy (Two Hour Delay)
  • Mercy High School (Two Hour Delay)
  • Montessori School of Westminster (Two Hour Delay)
  • Mount Air Christian Academy (Secondary Virtual, Two Hour Delay)
  • Mount Pleasant Christian School (Two Hour Delay)
  • North Carroll Community School (Two Hour Delay)
  • Zion Christian Academy (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Colleges
  • Closures
  • Anne Arundel Community College (Virtual Continues)
  • Baltimore City Community College (All Virtual)
  • Bowie State University (All Virtual)
  • Harford Community College
  • Prince Georges Community College (All Virtual)
  • University of Maryland Global Campus

Delays

  • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Carroll Community College (Opens at noon)
  • Cecil College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Community College of Baltimore County (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Johns Hopkins University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Maryland Institute College of Art (Opens at 11 a.m.)
  • McDaniel College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Morgan State University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Notre Dame of Maryland University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Towson University (In-Person 10 a.m., Virtual on time)
  • Stevenson University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • University of Maryland Colle Park (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Child Care Closures

  • Caring Hearts Childcare
  • Creative Journeys Learning Center
  • Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center
  • Family Rainbow Learning Center
  • Field Preparatory Child Care
  • German Hill A+ Learning Center
  • Happy Feet Enrichment Childcare Center
  • Hunt’s Church Pre School
  • In2lectuals Child Development Center
  • Kiddie Learning Center
  • Kidz Kastle Child Development Center
  • Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare
  • Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center
  • Little Jewels Daycare Center
  • Little People Development Center
  • Old Mother Hubbard’s Learning Cubbard (Two Hour Delay)
  • Our Children R Tomorrow’s Leaders
  • Playworkz Early Care and Learning Center
  • Stars of Tomorrow Child Care Center
  • Teddy Bear Daycare Centers
  • Towson Presbyterian Preschool

Delays

  • Angel Keepers Childcare Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Annapolis Child Development Center (Two Hour Delay)
  • Apple Tree Children’s Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Child Care of Windsor (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Children R Us Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
  • God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School (Opens at 8 a.m.)
  • Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Hickory Child Development Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Little Bears Den Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
  • Little Kings and Queens Daycare (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Loftin Love Christian Day Care (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
  • Magic Moments Early Learning Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Milestone Children’s Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
  • Milk and Honey Child Care (Two Hour Delay)
  • Sweet Potato Kids (Opens at 9 a.m.)

For more information visit CBS Baltimore.

