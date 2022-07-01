Snow Day: School Closures, Delays In Maryland

The winter weather that hit Maryland overnight has created several school closures and delays.

The following list was obtained from CBS Baltimore:

School Closures

Allegany County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Arlington Baptist School

Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools

Boys’ Latin School

Caroline County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools

Carroll Christian School

Cathedral Christian Academy

Cecil County Public Schools

Charles County Public Schools

Dorchester County Public Schools

Elvaton Christian Academy

Gilman School

Glenelg Country School

Greenspring Montessori School

Harford County Public Schools

Harford Day School

Howard County Public Schools

Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Kent County Public Schools

The Mandala School

Maryland School for the Deaf

Montgomery County Public Schools

Mount Airy Christian Academy (Elementary)

Mount Zion Baptist Christian School

New Covenant Christian School

Perry Hall Christian School (Virtual Only)

Queen Anne’s County Schools

Rock Church Academy

Roland Park Country School

School of the Cathedral

Somerset County Public Schools

Springdale Preparatory School

St. Paul’s School Brooklandville

Talbot County Schools

Washington County Public Schools

Worcester County Public Schools

Delays

Cambridge School (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)

Frederick County Schools (Two Hour Delay)

Grace Classical Academy (Two Hour Delay)

Mercy High School (Two Hour Delay)

Montessori School of Westminster (Two Hour Delay)

Mount Air Christian Academy (Secondary Virtual, Two Hour Delay)

Mount Pleasant Christian School (Two Hour Delay)

North Carroll Community School (Two Hour Delay)

Zion Christian Academy (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Colleges

Closures

Anne Arundel Community College (Virtual Continues)

Baltimore City Community College (All Virtual)

Bowie State University (All Virtual)

Harford Community College

Prince Georges Community College (All Virtual)

University of Maryland Global Campus

Delays

Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Carroll Community College (Opens at noon)

Cecil College (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Community College of Baltimore County (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Johns Hopkins University (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Maryland Institute College of Art (Opens at 11 a.m.)

McDaniel College (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Morgan State University (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Notre Dame of Maryland University (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Towson University (In-Person 10 a.m., Virtual on time)

Stevenson University (Opens at 10 a.m.)

University of Maryland Colle Park (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Child Care Closures

Caring Hearts Childcare

Creative Journeys Learning Center

Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center

Family Rainbow Learning Center

Field Preparatory Child Care

German Hill A+ Learning Center

Happy Feet Enrichment Childcare Center

Hunt’s Church Pre School

In2lectuals Child Development Center

Kiddie Learning Center

Kidz Kastle Child Development Center

Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare

Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center

Little Jewels Daycare Center

Little People Development Center

Old Mother Hubbard’s Learning Cubbard (Two Hour Delay)

Our Children R Tomorrow’s Leaders

Playworkz Early Care and Learning Center

Stars of Tomorrow Child Care Center

Teddy Bear Daycare Centers

Towson Presbyterian Preschool

Delays

Angel Keepers Childcare Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Annapolis Child Development Center (Two Hour Delay)

Apple Tree Children’s Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Child Care of Windsor (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Children R Us Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)

God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School (Opens at 8 a.m.)

Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Hickory Child Development Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Little Bears Den Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)

Little Kings and Queens Daycare (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Loftin Love Christian Day Care (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)

Magic Moments Early Learning Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Milestone Children’s Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)

Milk and Honey Child Care (Two Hour Delay)

Sweet Potato Kids (Opens at 9 a.m.)

For more information visit CBS Baltimore.

