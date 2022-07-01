Snow Day: School Closures, Delays In Maryland

The winter weather that hit Maryland overnight has created several school closures and delays.
The following list was obtained from CBS Baltimore:
School Closures
- Allegany County Public Schools
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Arlington Baptist School
- Baltimore City Public Schools
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Boys’ Latin School
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Carroll County Public Schools
- Carroll Christian School
- Cathedral Christian Academy
- Cecil County Public Schools
- Charles County Public Schools
- Dorchester County Public Schools
- Elvaton Christian Academy
- Gilman School
- Glenelg Country School
- Greenspring Montessori School
- Harford County Public Schools
- Harford Day School
- Howard County Public Schools
- Immaculate Heart of Mary School
- Kent County Public Schools
- The Mandala School
- Maryland School for the Deaf
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Mount Airy Christian Academy (Elementary)
- Mount Zion Baptist Christian School
- New Covenant Christian School
- Perry Hall Christian School (Virtual Only)
- Queen Anne’s County Schools
- Rock Church Academy
- Roland Park Country School
- School of the Cathedral
- Somerset County Public Schools
- Springdale Preparatory School
- St. Paul’s School Brooklandville
- Talbot County Schools
- Washington County Public Schools
- Worcester County Public Schools
- Delays
- Cambridge School (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
- Frederick County Schools (Two Hour Delay)
- Grace Classical Academy (Two Hour Delay)
- Mercy High School (Two Hour Delay)
- Montessori School of Westminster (Two Hour Delay)
- Mount Air Christian Academy (Secondary Virtual, Two Hour Delay)
- Mount Pleasant Christian School (Two Hour Delay)
- North Carroll Community School (Two Hour Delay)
- Zion Christian Academy (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Colleges
- Closures
- Anne Arundel Community College (Virtual Continues)
- Baltimore City Community College (All Virtual)
- Bowie State University (All Virtual)
- Harford Community College
- Prince Georges Community College (All Virtual)
- University of Maryland Global Campus
Delays
- Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Carroll Community College (Opens at noon)
- Cecil College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Community College of Baltimore County (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Johns Hopkins University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Maryland Institute College of Art (Opens at 11 a.m.)
- McDaniel College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Morgan State University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Notre Dame of Maryland University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Towson University (In-Person 10 a.m., Virtual on time)
- Stevenson University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- University of Maryland Colle Park (Opens at 10 a.m.)
Child Care Closures
- Caring Hearts Childcare
- Creative Journeys Learning Center
- Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center
- Family Rainbow Learning Center
- Field Preparatory Child Care
- German Hill A+ Learning Center
- Happy Feet Enrichment Childcare Center
- Hunt’s Church Pre School
- In2lectuals Child Development Center
- Kiddie Learning Center
- Kidz Kastle Child Development Center
- Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare
- Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center
- Little Jewels Daycare Center
- Little People Development Center
- Old Mother Hubbard’s Learning Cubbard (Two Hour Delay)
- Our Children R Tomorrow’s Leaders
- Playworkz Early Care and Learning Center
- Stars of Tomorrow Child Care Center
- Teddy Bear Daycare Centers
- Towson Presbyterian Preschool
Delays
- Angel Keepers Childcare Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Annapolis Child Development Center (Two Hour Delay)
- Apple Tree Children’s Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
- Child Care of Windsor (Opens at 9 a.m.)
- Children R Us Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
- God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School (Opens at 8 a.m.)
- Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
- Hickory Child Development Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
- Little Bears Den Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
- Little Kings and Queens Daycare (Opens at 9 a.m.)
- Loftin Love Christian Day Care (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
- Magic Moments Early Learning Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
- Milestone Children’s Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
- Milk and Honey Child Care (Two Hour Delay)
- Sweet Potato Kids (Opens at 9 a.m.)
