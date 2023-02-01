Silver Spring New Year's Killer Arrested In DC: Police

A Washington D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Day murder in Silver Spring, authorities say.

Maurice Ricks, 28, is accused of shooting the victim during an argument around 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 8500 block of 16th Street, according to Montgomery County Police.

The victim was found by officers after reports of a shooting were made and immediately attempted to provide life-saving measures.

The victim was rushed to a hospital a short time later where he died from his injuries.

Ricks was later identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained. Ricks was later arrested in Washington, D.C. by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

