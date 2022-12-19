Shootings At Baltimore Gas Station Have Residents Pleading For Its Closure

Baltimore area residents are pleading for a gas station with a history of violence near Morgan State University to be shut down though the "Padlock Law" after a man was killed earlier this month, reports WJZ.

Albert Stevenson, 56, was murdered at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road earlier this month, and his loved ones and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station. The "Padlock Law" can be enforced when a business has been considered a nuisance. Officers have responded to the BP station over 80 times in the last three months, the outlet continues.

Only the police commissioner is able to make the decision on whether or not to shut down a business. When asked for comment, the Baltimore Police Department stated that the gas station was a focus area for deployments and proactive enforcement, and that an investigation is ongoing. To read the full story by WJZ, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.