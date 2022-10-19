Shooter Gets Two Life Sentences For Role In Grisly Double Murder In Baltimore

A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019.

Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.

“This lengthy sentence can never return Ms. James and Mr. Richardson back home to their loved ones, but I hope it brings some measure of closure,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby stated.

Brooks was convicted of:

Two counts of first-degree murder;

Two counts of conspiracy to murder;

Four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Two counts of armed robbery;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault;

Two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery;

Two counts of conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Armed carjacking;

Conspiracy to commit armed carjacking.

Two of his accomplices have already been convicted and sentenced in previous court appearances.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, police received an alert for 10 rounds that had been discharged on McHenry Street on the night of the morning of the murders.

Upon arrival, officers found Richardson and James both suffering from gunshot wounds. The latter was pronounced dead at the scene, while Richardson was transported to Shock Trauma where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The investigation led police to identify Malik and two others as suspects after they reviewed ballistic evidence and surveillance video from the area, which showed them driving through the area before getting out and opening fire on Richardson and James.

“Once the shooting was done, the three suspects fled back into the alley and departed in the vehicle,” prosecutors said. “Throughout the entire incident, all three suspects appeared to move in concert with each other.”

A ballistics analysis was performed on the weapon recovered from Walker following his arrest and it was a match to seven 9mm cartridge casings recovered at McHenry Street. Additionally, a coat that was worn by one of his co-conspirators matched the coat worn by one of the shooters in the video footage at McHenry Street.

The three were convicted for their roles in the murders in August.

