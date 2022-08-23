Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Child Killed In Homicide Under Investigation In Maryland, Police Say
News

Three Men Convicted Of Double Homicide In Baltimore City: State's Attorney

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Three men are facing years in prison for their roles in multiple murders.
Three men are facing years in prison for their roles in multiple murders. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

Two people were found guilty on dozens of charges related to a 2019 double homicide in Baltimore and may spend the rest of their life behind bars, authorities say.

Kiray Walker and Malik Brooks faced the charges after the murders of Aryanna James and Courtney Richardson on Nov. 14, 2019. Another accomplice, Devon Bynum who was a minor at the time of the killings pleaded guilty to minimal involvement, according to the State's Attorney for Baltimore City.

Walker, Brooks, and Bynum reportedly shot the victims shortly before 3 a.m., Nov. 14, 2019, in the 1900 block of McHenry Street. Police arrived at the scene to find Richardson and James suffering from gunshot wounds.

James was declared dead on the scene and Richardson was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Evidence at the scene included seven 9mm casings, two .40 caliber casings, and fragments, according to police. 

Security video showed a small grey sedan make a left from McHenry Street onto S. Monroe Street, and then quickly making a right onto Wilhelm Street, one block down. 

Three people exited the vehicle and entered the alley heading north towards the 1900 block of McHenry. They then emerged from the alley, two of them immediately opening fire on the victims while the third suspect watched. 

The suspects then fled to their vehicle and drove off. 

Ballistics analysis was able to determine that the weapon recovered from Walker matched the cartridge casings recovered at the scene. Clothing matching the video was also found.

Bynum has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea, while Walker faces two life sentences plus 200 years, and Brooks faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 180 years.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.