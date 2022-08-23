Three Men Convicted Of Double Homicide In Baltimore City: State's Attorney

Two people were found guilty on dozens of charges related to a 2019 double homicide in Baltimore and may spend the rest of their life behind bars, authorities say.

Kiray Walker and Malik Brooks faced the charges after the murders of Aryanna James and Courtney Richardson on Nov. 14, 2019. Another accomplice, Devon Bynum who was a minor at the time of the killings pleaded guilty to minimal involvement, according to the State's Attorney for Baltimore City.

Walker, Brooks, and Bynum reportedly shot the victims shortly before 3 a.m., Nov. 14, 2019, in the 1900 block of McHenry Street. Police arrived at the scene to find Richardson and James suffering from gunshot wounds.

James was declared dead on the scene and Richardson was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Evidence at the scene included seven 9mm casings, two .40 caliber casings, and fragments, according to police.

Security video showed a small grey sedan make a left from McHenry Street onto S. Monroe Street, and then quickly making a right onto Wilhelm Street, one block down.

Three people exited the vehicle and entered the alley heading north towards the 1900 block of McHenry. They then emerged from the alley, two of them immediately opening fire on the victims while the third suspect watched.

The suspects then fled to their vehicle and drove off.

Ballistics analysis was able to determine that the weapon recovered from Walker matched the cartridge casings recovered at the scene. Clothing matching the video was also found.

Bynum has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea, while Walker faces two life sentences plus 200 years, and Brooks faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 180 years.

