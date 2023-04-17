Police Investigating Quadruple Shooting In North Baltimore (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting that occurred this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of North Charles Street around 11:45 a.m., Monday, April 17 after reports of a possible shooting were called in, according to Baltimore police.

Once on the scene, officers located a 32-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man all suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

Medics arrived and rushed the three victims to a nearby hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

As police were investigating the crime, a fourth victim walked into the hospital seeking treatment and it was discovered that he had also been shot in the same area.

It is unknown if the victims knew each other at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

