Pedestrian Killed After Being Crushed Into Building At Baltimore Intersection

A pedestrian is dead after being pinned to a building by a vehicle in Baltimore.

Officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Cathedral Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian pinned in between the striking vehicle and a building near the intersection.

The pedestrian was unresponsive upon arrival and medics later pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash and have not yet determined the fault behind the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.