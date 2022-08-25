Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Operation To 'Dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations' Leads To 27 Arrests In Maryland

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Twenty-seven arrests were made in a week long initiative in an effort to stop drug trafficking in Maryland.
Twenty-seven arrests were made in a week long initiative in an effort to stop drug trafficking in Maryland. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Twitter)

Dozens of arrests have been made in an effort to dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, authorities say.

As a part of the American Governors' Border Strike Force, authorities, including members of the Maryland State Police Department, made 27 arrests from Monday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 21 after identifying major supplier routes throughout Baltimore City, according to the agency.

Some of the routes included Interstate 70 and Interstate 68 as major areas that were targeted by law enforcement.

The purpose of the initiative is to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal networks operating in illegal drug production, importation and distribution, and human trafficking in Maryland and across state lines, according to officials.

Over 1,600 traffic stops were made, resulting in over 1,800 citations and warnings issued, they noted. 

Authorities were able to seize three regulated firearms, nearly 20 grams of heroin, 30 grams of fentanyl, over 29 pounds of marijuana, and 3 kilograms of cocaine during the operation.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.