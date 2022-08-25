Operation To 'Dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations' Leads To 27 Arrests In Maryland

Dozens of arrests have been made in an effort to dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, authorities say.

As a part of the American Governors' Border Strike Force, authorities, including members of the Maryland State Police Department, made 27 arrests from Monday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 21 after identifying major supplier routes throughout Baltimore City, according to the agency.

Some of the routes included Interstate 70 and Interstate 68 as major areas that were targeted by law enforcement.

The purpose of the initiative is to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal networks operating in illegal drug production, importation and distribution, and human trafficking in Maryland and across state lines, according to officials.

Over 1,600 traffic stops were made, resulting in over 1,800 citations and warnings issued, they noted.

Authorities were able to seize three regulated firearms, nearly 20 grams of heroin, 30 grams of fentanyl, over 29 pounds of marijuana, and 3 kilograms of cocaine during the operation.

