Omicron Surge Halts Maryland Jury Trials

New jury trials in Maryland are being postponed due to the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 fueled by omicron.

The Maryland Judiciary announced that all jury trials scheduled between Dec. 29 and Feb. 8 will be rescheduled.

Specific types of court cases will also only be heard remotely.

Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty said in a statement: “In an abundance of caution and through consultation with state leadership, I have made the necessary decision to revert back to Phase III operations. Although reduced in operations, our courts will continue to remain open, ensure access to justice, and provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”

Marylanders who are currently serving as jurors are encouraged to contact the local circuit court.

Clerks’ offices in both the District Court of Maryland and circuit courts throughout the state will remain open to the public

