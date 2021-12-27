Contact Us
COVID-19 Positivity Rate Soars In Maryland, Cases Break Records After Christmas

Joe Gomez
Long Line At COVID-19 Testing Site
Long Line At COVID-19 Testing Site Photo Credit: Joe Gomez

Maryland's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is at 16.54 percent, jumping nearly 4 percentage points since before Christmas weekend, according to the states COVID Dashboard.

The Maryland Department of Health is also reporting there are 668,790 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, which is up from 5,376 before the weekend. The state's hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also rose by 130 to 1,714.

The rate of coronavirus in the state has surpassed the number of cases that existed before the state even had vaccines readily available. The second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland was on Dec. 4, 2020, with 3,792 new cases.

The unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in Maryland has also pushed several hospitals to or near capacity.

Governor Larry Hogan has announced $100 million in emergency funds to help hospitals and nursing homes combat the virus. 

The state will also increase testing sites in Annapolis and Prince Georges County, and distribute even more rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, according to the Governor's office.

