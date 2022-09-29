Oceans Calling Music Festival Canceled As Hurricane Ian Makes Its Way Up The Coast

A massive and highly anticipated music festival scheduled to be hosted in Ocean City has been canceled as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the coast, continuing to cause damage and severe weather across the east, officials announce.

The Oceans Calling Festival was scheduled to host major acts such as the Lumineers, Logic, Dave Matthews, and O.A.R. over the course of the weekend. Current unsafe weather conditions as well as forecasted conditions put festival organizers in the tough position to make the call to cancel the festival.

"Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival", stated the festival.

A full refund for those who purchased tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days.

