Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family

Annie DeVoe
Nonverbal woman found in Baltimore County
Nonverbal woman found in Baltimore County Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department

Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced.

The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police say that the woman is nonverbal, and did not disclose an approximate age or any other identifying information. 

Police are asking anyone who may recognize her to call Precinct 4 at 410-887-1279 or 410-307-2020.

