Maryland Schools Rank Among Best In The Nation, According To Newly Released Report

A new study focused on the performance of public school systems after the COVID-19 pandemic ranked Maryland's education system as one of the best in the nation, according to WalletHub.

Maryland ranked fifth in the nation with a total score of 60.67 according to the report.

Surrounding states also made the cut, with Virginia coming in at number and Delaware landing the sixth spot.

The study is more comprehensive than most, considering not only academic outcomes and funding but also performance, safety, class size, and instructor credentials, pollsters noted.

To read the full study and rankings by WalletHub, click here.

