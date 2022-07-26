Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Maryland Schools Rank Among Best In The Nation, According To Newly Released Report

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Children in a classroom wearing face masks.
Children in a classroom wearing face masks. Photo Credit: Pixabay (FatCamera)

A new study focused on the performance of public school systems after the COVID-19 pandemic ranked Maryland's education system as one of the best in the nation, according to WalletHub.

Maryland ranked fifth in the nation with a total score of 60.67 according to the report

Surrounding states also made the cut, with Virginia coming in at number and Delaware landing the sixth spot.

The study is more comprehensive than most, considering not only academic outcomes and funding but also performance, safety, class size, and instructor credentials, pollsters noted.

To read the full study and rankings by WalletHub, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.