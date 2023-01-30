Contact Us
Man Admits To Shooting Himself In Leg: Baltimore Police

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

A shooting victim has come clean, revealing to police that the gunshot wound to his leg was self-inflicted, authorities announce.

The 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, shortly before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore police. 

Officers located the man and were able to transport him to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. 

Later on in the investigation, the victim allegedly admitted to police that he shot himself in the leg. 

The incident is now being investigated as self-inflicted. 

