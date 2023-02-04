Lucky Fan Wins Season Tickets To Baltimore Ravens For The Next 20 Years

A lucky Pasadena man has won club-level season tickets to see the Baltimore Ravens for the next 20 years after claiming a coveted contest with the Maryland Lottery, officials announced.

Angelo Contrino III was announced as the winner of the Maryland Lottery's 2022 "Seats for 20 Years", earning two club-level tickets and a parking pass for all pre-season and regular-season home games for the next 20 years, announced Lottery officials.

Contrino was one of six finalists and was able to tour the stadium and locker rooms before being met by former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, who announced Contrino as the winner of the big prize.

“I’m speechless — this is the prize of all prizes. This has been a dream of mine ever since the Lottery started this promotion,” said Contrino, a 55-year-old maintenance supervisor, adding that he plans to use the tickets to share the excitement of Ravens football with family. “My son just retired from the Army and I’m planning to be right there with him at every game next season.”

The finalists were randomly selected from over 800,000 entries, with each of the finalists winning $10,000. The other five finalists were: Theresa Bard from Elkton; Thomas Barker from Laurel; Tia Beverly from Baltimore; Bernard Lulay from Baltimore; and Ron Mullin from Grafton, W. Va.

There are still many prizes remaining to be claimed on Ravens scratch-off tickets, including four unclaimed $100,000 prizes and more than 453,000 prizes between $5 and $10,000.

