Kiss Will 'Rock And Roll All Nite' One Last Time In Baltimore

The legendary rock band Kiss has announced their final tour dates, with Baltimore landing a spot for one of their very last shows.

The End of the Road tour allows fans across the world one last opportunity to see the band perform live after an impressive career spanning over four decades.

Kiss will perform in Baltimore on their third-to-last show of the 19-stop North American leg of the tour with a performance at the CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 29, 2023.

The popular band will end the tour where they got their start: back at home in New York City with two final back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.

The original band, comprised of members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, formed in 1973 and changed the game of rock and roll with their shock-rock style performances.

The band frequently implemented pyrotechnics, dramatic stage makeup, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, and floating instruments into their shows, making them a must-see for rock fans.

Kiss is widely known as one of the best-selling bands of all time, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The current lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer will kick off their last tour in April 2023 in South America.

For pre-sale ticket information, click here.

