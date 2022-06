Hundreds Of Baltimore Students Walk Out Of Class In Protest Of Gun Violence

A massive walkout was held in protest of recent school gun violence at a Baltimore County high school.

Students walked out of Lansdowne High School in an effort to send a message to the school board and administration, WBALTV reports.

The students hope to make administration and other leaders aware of how serious this issue is, and say the walkouts are being talked about around other Baltimore County Schools.

To read the full report by WBALTV click here.

