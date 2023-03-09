Human Remains Found Inside Container Near Baltimore Church

Police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container in a Baltimore neighborhood.

A call for help was made around 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 3 after human remains were found inside a black container in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, according to investigators.

Baltimore police officers arrived at the scene and removed the remains, transporting them to the Medical Examiners' Office for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, March 8, police were notified that the remains were confirmed to be human and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

