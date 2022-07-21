Four Face Federal Indictment In Maryland For $3M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

Four Maryland residents are facing federal indictment for a CARES Act COVID-19 unemployment fraud scheme that saw over $3 million in losses, officials say.

Three of the suspects had an initial court appearance in Baltimore on Thursday, July 21, while the fourth was scheduled to appear on Friday, July 22 in Florida.

Those facing charges:

Tyshawna Davis, 38, of Gwynn Oak;

Donna Jones, 55, of Cockeysville;

Devante Smith, 27, of Hanover;

Tila Woods, 44, of Baltimore.

From June 2020 through May 2021, the four used the identification information of their victims to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits, prosecutors allege.

The suspects allegedly had the fraudulently obtained debit cards sent to their addresses, rather than the victims', and made cash withdrawals throughout Maryland.

Cash was allegedly used for their own benefit and for the benefit of others not entitled to the money, including the purchase of luxury vehicles, officials noted.

At least 160 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims were submitted in Maryland, with a loss of over $3 million., according to the DOJ.

If convicted, the four each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for each count of wire fraud.

