Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Former Coppin State Basketball Legend, Avid Cyclist, Killed During Bicycle Ride

Annie DeVoe
Larry Yarbray was killed in a cycling accident
Larry Yarbray was killed in a cycling accident Photo Credit: ChesterCyclingTeam (Instagram)

A former Coppin State basketball star has died after a fatal bicycle collision in Delaware, authorities confirm.

Larry Yarbray, 51, a Chester, Pennsylvania native, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the Camden Wyoming area on Saturday, Sept. 10, according to Delaware State Police.

Yarbray was an avid bicyclist and still holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, helping lead the team to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 1990. 

Police say that the collision that caused Yarbray's death is still under an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sergeant Wheatley of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook messenger or calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppers.com/.

