Five Fetuses Found At DC Home Of Anti-Abortion Activist Lauren Handy

Five fetuses were found by Washington DC Metropolitan Police at the home of a known anti-abortion activist, multiple sources report.

Police were sent to the home of Lauren Handy, 28, following a tip about a potential bio-hazard. Officers found the fetuses after searching the home located in the 400 block of 6th Street SE around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, MPD said in a statement.

The fetuses were later collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. No other information about the fetuses has been released.

WUSA9’s Nathan Baka said on Twitter he approached Handy while police were searching her home and asked what was being pulled out. She responded with “people will freak out when they hear.”

Handy, along with eight others, was charged on Wednesday with blocking the entrance to a Washington Surgi-Clinic in 2020 with chains and ropes, WUSA9 reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.