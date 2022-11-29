Community Raising Support For Veteran Severely Injured In Pigtown Explosion

A community is stepping up to help support a veteran who was injured while trying to rescue several people from an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood last week, according to GoFundMe.

Terry Bagley Sr., 70, was attempting to help rescue two people when he was crushed by debris after the explosion in the 1100 block of Bayard Street, leaving him trapped until firefighters found him, the GoFundMe states.

"My father is a 70-year-old veteran who had put his life on the line to ensure the safety of others", stated Bagley's son, Terry Bagley. "He is currently in Shock Trauma, where he has to undergo several surgeries due to this traumatic event. It has not been easy for us as a family to see what he is going through now."

The hero's family created the fundraiser in an attempt to help with costs related to his heroic act, as they are unsure of what insurance will cover.

So far, over $35,000 has been raised by the community out of the $150,000 goal to help support Bagley.

