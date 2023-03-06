Child Confirmed Dead In Midday Shooting Near Baltimore HS

Officers have confirmed that the victim in a homicide near a Baltimore high school this afternoon was a child, authorities announced.

Police were called at approximately 2 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Pratt Street on Monday, March 6 to investigate a reported shooting near Patterson High School and the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The juvenile victim was found unresponsive after being reportedly shot in the head near the school and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m., according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

School officials placed the high school into lockdown following the investigation.

“We are aware of police activity near Patterson High School,” a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said. “While we are able to dismiss students safely, the investigation may affect traffic around the area.

“We do not have many details to immediately share except that the investigation is happening off campus. We will provide additional updates when we know more.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.