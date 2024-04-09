Powerball ‘Jackpot Chaser’ Takes Home $50K Prize In Baltimore

The winner says she always waits to buy Powerball tickets until the jackpots grow large enough — so she purchased her lucky quick-pick ticket at Royal Farms at 100 West Padonia Road in Timonium and bought a handful.

After checking her numbers on the My Lottery Rewards app the next day, the teacher learned of her winnings — but she was too timid to return to the store to have the ticket scanned because she "didn't know if she could contain her excitement and feared attracting the wrong attention," officials said.

She sent her husband instead, who confirmed her win before rushing home to congratulate her.

The woman’s plans for her winnings are to make some home improvements, be generous with her children, and stock some away in savings.

While the $1.3 billion jackpot was hit on Saturday, April 6, a Jackpot Reset promotion running April 8-21 will award free $2 Mega Millions tickets at random to players who buy a Powerball ticket.

