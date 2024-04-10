Baltimore native Nathaniel Owens, 33, admitted to his role in a smash and grab at the Gucci store in the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Wrentham with two others, according to officials.

Owens, cohorts Linworth Hayes Crawford III and Ronald Patterson, Jr. were indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2023 following their arrests.

According to charging documents, on Sept. 16, 2021, Owens, Crawford and, allegedly, Patterson traveled from traveled from DC to the outlets, where they broke in early the following morning by smashing the store's glass front door.

Prosecutors say that the three allegedly then stole an estimated $32,000 worth of high-end merchandise including handbags, duffle bags, backpacks and sunglasses., though they were spotted on mall security cameras.

According to court documents, phone records show the three traveling from the DMV region through Connecticut to Wrentham prior to the burglary and that they were identified on video surveillance seeking a replacement tire at a Town Fair Tire in Connecticut.

The same car was also linked to a series of shoplifting incidents in Virginia.

Following the robbery, the car used by the three crossed over the George Washington Bridge on their way back toward DC, and when the three made a stop, a store surveillance camera filmed one of the men allegedly taking a Gucci bag out of the car to examine it.

The day after the theft, Patterson allegedly posted on his Instagram account that he had Gucci bags available for sale. Images of the bags appeared to be identical to the Gucci bags stolen during the burglary earlier that day.

Owens pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to transport stolen goods and interstate transportation of stolen goods. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, July 19, when he will face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Crawford pleaded guilty in February and is scheduled to be sentenced in June, and Patterson pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.