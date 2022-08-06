California Man Went To Justice Kavanaugh's Home With Intent To Kill: Feds

A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after telling dispatchers his intent was to do just that Wednesday, June 8, federal officials said.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley was found dressed in all black carrying a backpack and suitcase outside of Justice Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, the US Justice Department said.

Roske called the Montgomery County Emergency line saying he had suicidal thoughts and was carrying a firearm in his suitcase and had specifically traveled to Maryland to kill the Supreme Court Justice, authorities said.

Police approached Roske while he was still on the phone with the emergency communications center and seized his backpack and suitcase.

A search of the seized bags revealed a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items.

Roske was taken into custody and told officers that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

If convicted, Roske faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for attempted murder of a United States Judge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.