Beloved Baltimore School Crossing Guard Hit By Car In Front Of Children, Critically Injured

A beloved and trusted Baltimore City crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to allow children to cross the road, officials say.

The longtime guard was struck at a high rate of speed in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

The Sinclair Lane Elementary school students were uninjured. During a press conference addressing the incident, Mayor Scott urged drivers to slow down while on the road, noting that hundreds of recent accidents have been linked to high speeds.

"Also I think this serves as a reminder for folks for why we have to obey laws, speed laws, traffic laws and, simply put, slow the hell down," Scott stated.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation is reportedly working with police to increase safety efforts at the intersection near the elementary school.

