Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Baltimore Musician Strikes Gold On $100,000 Lottery Ticket

Annie DeVoe
Stock photo of lottery card
Stock photo of lottery card Photo Credit: jacqueline macou from Pixabay

A Baltimore musician hit a high note during a meal break in Baltimore City when his Lucky scratch-off ticket revealed he'd won the $100,000 top prize, reports the Maryland Lottery.

The 25-year-old man was riding around his neighborhood when he stopped at Sun M Food Market on Polk Street for a sandwich. His lucky streak began when he decided to try his luck on the $20 and $30 scratch-off games, which revealed a $100 win. Excited that he won his money back, he chose to buy one more $30 game, says the lottery.

With the store about to close, he quickly scanned the barcode which revealed a $100,000 prize. The lucky winner plans to use some of the money to give back to his community, and invest the rest, reports the lottery.

Sun M Food Market will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

