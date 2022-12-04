Baltimore Man Facing 75 Years For Shooting Victim 7 Times In Broad Daylight

Contact Us
David Cifarelli
Andre Preston
Andre Preston Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man is facing up to 75 years in prison for a brutal homicide that occurred last year, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office reports. 

Andre Preston was convicted of the second-degree murder of Gary Wilson, who Preston shot seven times in the Rosemont neighborhood in May 2021, the office reports. 

FBI surveillance footage captured the shooting on video and Preston even admitted to being the person in the footage during trial. 

"One of the most chilling aspects of this case is the brazenness of the defendant's violent behavior," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "I hope Mr. Wilson's loved ones take some comfort in the outcome of this case."

Police responded to calls about gunshots in the 3000 block of Normount Court around 1:47 p.m. on Mary 13, 2021, the office reports. 

Responding officers found Wilson lying face up on the ground and suffering from several gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and right leg. Wilson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the office reports. 

Nearby surveillance footage captured the entire event and helped investigators determine Preston as the suspect in the shooting. Preston is facing multiple charges aside from second degree murder. 

