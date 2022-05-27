Baltimore Man Dies 11 Years After Being Shot, Case Upgraded To Homicide: Police

A Baltimore man who was shot in the head lived for over 11 years before dying, prompting detectives to open a homicide investigation, authorities say.

Theodore Brown, 31, was found dead with no obvious signs of trauma on the 1700 block of Harford Avenue on March 24, 2021, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

An autopsy later revealed that Brown had died of complications stemming from being shot in the head on the 1900 block of North Wolfe Street on Dec. 30, 2009, police said.

The cause of death upgraded the case to a homicide investigation. The shooting investigation had never been solved, making this homicide investigation open and active.

