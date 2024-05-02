Widow Survives Baltimore SWAT Officer: 'Saw Beauty In Things Most Would Look Past'

While Anthony Ward had many hobbies and passions to keep him busy, he was his best with his wife of 10 years, Alicia Garcia Ward, by his side, according to a GoFundMe launched in his memory.

Ward died in a car crash Saturday, April 20, on the inner loop of I-695, as previously reported by Daily Voice. He was 36 years old.

A graduate of Graham High School in 2006, Ward went on to graduate summa cum laude from the University of Cincinnati four years later, earning a master's in criminal justice, according to his obituary on the Ruck Funeral Home website.

Ward worked for Interpol until joining the BPD in 2011. He was working as a member of the SWAT team at the time of his death, though the crash was off-duty.

"Anthony was a world traveler with an affinity for golf, WWII historical posters, and Bengals football," his obituary said.

According to the campaign for his family, Ward was "in constant motion... always keeping busy bettering himself, learning a new skill, researching a new interest, or helping those he loved in his life. He was an "avid" collector of vintage clothing, antique signs and "saw beauty in things that most would look past," including "rusted out Indian Motorcycles, old neon signs, antique furniture," and more, the GoFundMe says.

He was also rarely seen without his handlebar mustache, loved ones say.

"He loved traveling to new and unique locations with his greatest love of all, his wife Alicia," the page reads. "They were most happy just being together and experiencing new places and new people."

In addition to Alicia, Ward was survived by his parents, Gregory and Marcia; siblings Katherine (Katie) Setty and Vincent E. Dow Ward; along with a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and coworkers.

Services were held Sunday, April 28 at the Ruck Funeral Home in Towson. Click here for Anthony Ward's complete obituary and here to donate to the campaign for Alicia.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.