Family Not Crowing As It Faces Thousands In Fines For Rooster Complaints: Report

A community is stepping up to support a Baltimore County family after their rooster cost them thousands of dollars in fines after a neighbor's complaints of the family pet, reports CBS News.

Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum have gained support from their community after complaints against their rooster Wilbur's crowing. Complaints initially began coming in only days after the family brought home the 8 hens and Wilbur, with the neighbor pleading with the Tanenbaum's to get rid of Wilbur, the outlet continues.

The neighbor decided to take their complaints to the County, which fined the family $150. Soon after, another fine came in, this time with a $4,650 tag.The County allows any amount of poultry, as long as they are on at least one acre of land and not a nuisance. After the fines rolled in, the family opened up a Change.org petition, garnering over 20,000 signatures, including the support of other neighbors. The family will be going in front of the Baltimore County Animal Services Board on Feb. 28. To read the full story by CBS News, click here.

