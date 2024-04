The southeast corridor of I-695 is closed on the Outer Loop at MD 173 (exit 1) and Inner Loop at MD 157/Peninsula Expressway (exit 43).

The MDTA encouraged drivers to allow extra travel times using the alternate routes on I-95, I-895 and other sections of I-695.

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) is also available for commuters.

