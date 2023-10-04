Former Loyola Basketball Star Found Dead In Vacant Baltimore Home

On Monday afternoon, Oct. 2, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 500 block of North Payson Street to conduct a welfare check after Barney's family reported that he had been missing for days and may be inside.

Upon arrival, police say that they found Barney's body with signs of trauma to the body and the 37-year-old former basketball player was later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

His death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday by investigators.

Barney started his career in Providence College as a freshman following a standout career at Southwestern High School. He sat out a year, then became Loyola's most prolific scorer for two years before his graduation, including a second-team all-MAAC selection.

"Loyola Athletics and the men’s basketball program are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Barney’s passing," the school posted in a statement. "Our prayers are with his family and friends.

"Jamal was a tough and extremely talented competitor on the basketball court who also had a big smile and affection for his friends and family.”

Services for Barney have been scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wylie Funeral Home on North Mount Street in Baltimore on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The incident remains under investigation.

