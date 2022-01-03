Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Here's When Washington DC Cherry Blossoms Will Peak

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
A view of the Washington Monument through peak cherry blossom trees.
A view of the Washington Monument through peak cherry blossom trees. Photo Credit: National Park Service (NPS)

The National Mall and Memorial Parks National Park Service has announced this year’s cherry bloom peak.

The bloom will fall between March 22 and 25.

The peak bloom “is defined as the time when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms – the most common variety – are open," the organization said on Facebook. 

During this time, the trees produce white and pink flowers that float around the Tidal Basin.

The period at which peak bloom occurs changes each year because of weather conditions. Typically, the period falls during the last week of March or the first week of April. Unseasonably warm winters will cause the bloom peak to happen sooner and prolonged cold periods will delay the peak.

The organization said the trees bloom for only a couple of days, which makes it one of Washington D.C.’s most anticipated events. More information about the cherry bloom can be found at www.nps.gov/cherry

