Daytime, Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled Due To I-695 Project In MD

The Maryland DOT announced that there will be continue to be overnight lane closures along parts of the Baltimore Beltway, now with intermittent daytime closures on MD 122 (Security Boulevard) beginning on Sunday, June 11.

Closures are expected to continue through Friday, June 16.

According to officials, the closures "are required for relocation of utilities, installation of new roadside infrastructure and relocation of temporary and permanent traffic barriers" as part of an ongoing project to reduce congestion and travel delays for motorists throughout the area.

"The main goal of the project is to reduce congestion along the west and north sides of the Baltimore Beltway, from the I-70 interchange to MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard)," they said.

Beginning on Sunday, motorists can expect single-lane daytime closures on MD 122 under the I-695 bridge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday.

There will also be overnight lane closures in both directions on I-695 (inner and outer loops) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-70 and MD 139 through Thursday, June 15.

Officials noted that all work and lane closures are weather permitting.

"The State Highway Administration understands lane closures can be an inconvenience, but the work is necessary to maintain and improve the transportation system for all," they added.

