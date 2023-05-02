Businesses Evacuated, Baltimore County HazMat Team Called To Investigate Threat (DEVELOPING)

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue to investigate a potential undisclosed threat.

At approximately 6 p.. on Tuesday, officials say that there was an evacuation of two buildings in the area. There is expected to be an increased police presence in the area during the investigation.

No additional details were immediately provided by the Baltimore County Police Department.

More information is expected to be released by the agency.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

