Two Men Busted With Weapons During Drug Bust Behind Anne Arundel County Shopping Center: Police

Officers were called to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Odenton on Sunday, when witnesses reported that there were two armed men selling drugs in the area outside of a vehicle that was parked in the area.

Upon arrival, two men - Jaden Camryn Nowell, 19, and Lavaughn Demetrius Coleman, 21, both of Crofton - were ordered out of a 2023 Hyundai Sonata, at which point one unsuccessfully attempted to flee before being arrested and the second was apprehended without further incident.

During a search of Nowell and Coleman, as well as the Hyundai, police seized:

A 9mm "ghost gun;"

$1,440 in cash;

60 grams of cannabis packaged for sale;

Digital scale;

Loaded smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that was reported stolen.

Both men are facing multiple weapon and drug charges.

