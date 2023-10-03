Partly Cloudy 74°

Trooper Hospitalized After Pick-Up Truck Driver Attempts to Flee From Stop In MD: State Police

Two men were arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County and crashing into a Maryland State Police trooper's vehicle on Tuesday, authorities say.

A Maryland State Police cruiser was struck by the fleeing drivers.
Zak Failla
Walter Bandy, 56, of Glen Burnie, and passenger Jeffrey Bawgus, 46, of Baltimore, were involved in a crash involving the former's Ford F-150 shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, according to state police officials.

Police say that on Tuesday afternoon, troopers in the area of Brooklyn Park were on patrol when they attempted to stop Bandy, who sped away on Fort Smallwood Road, striking a trooper's unmarked patrol vehicle during the attempted escape.

The trooper was inside his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash with his lights and sirens active. He was taken by paramedics to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officials said that the pick-up truck was tracked to a home in the unit block of Spencer Road in Glen Burnie, and both men were taken into custody without further incident. 

Both Bandy and Bawgus were arrested and charged with drug and traffic offenses, and it was later determined that the latter had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

